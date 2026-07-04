‘As 2 largest nuclear powers,’ Russia, US share responsibility for global security: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Russia and the United States, "as the two largest nuclear powers," share a responsibility for global security.

According to the Kremlin, in a message to US President Donald Trump marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, Putin said the signing of the Declaration of Independence marked not only the birth of the United States but also "a significant milestone in world history."

He said Russia had "unconditionally supported the North American colonists in their struggle for freedom from British rule," and noted that Moscow and Washington had been allies in both world wars.

"We were allies in two world wars, together we freed humanity from the horrors of Nazism, and then played a vital role in laying the foundations of the modern world order," he said. "And today, Russia and the United States — as the two largest nuclear powers — bear a special responsibility for ensuring security and stability on a global scale."

Putin said he was confident that "constructive, equal and mutually beneficial" relations between Moscow and Washington would serve the interests of both countries and the broader international community.





