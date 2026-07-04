Trump says US gave Iran 'a week off' for funeral of Iran' late supreme leader amid stalled talks

US President Donald Trump said on Friday evening that Tehran is eager to settle with Washington, adding that the US had paused negotiations to allow for the slain former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral processions, which officially began in Iran.

Speaking at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, known as America 250, Trump touted the country's military record.

"We created the strongest and most powerful military. We won two world wars," he said, claiming that the Cold War had left America's enemies "in the depths of history."

Referring to recent conflicts, Trump said: "We beat Venezuela in one day, and we knocked the hell out of Iran; they're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave him a week off for a funeral because we're nice."



