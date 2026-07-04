Pope Leo uses Lampedusa visit to challenge Europe, US on migration

Pope Leo XIV traveled on Saturday to the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, using a highly symbolic visit to one of Europe's main migration gateways to press European and US leaders to respond to migration with solidarity rather than deterrence.

The first American pope chose to spend July 4 — the 250th anniversary of US independence — on an island synonymous with migrants risking their lives to reach Europe, reinforcing a message he has repeatedly voiced since becoming pontiff: that migrants should be treated as people in need of protection, not primarily as a security challenge.

The visit came less than two weeks after the European Union approved new migration rules expanding detention powers and allowing deportation centers outside the bloc. It also followed months of criticism by Leo of hard-line immigration policies, including measures adopted by President Donald Trump's administration.

By choosing Europe's migration frontier on America's Independence Day, the first US-born pope also delivered one of the clearest political messages of his pontificate, urging Western leaders to place compassion and shared responsibility at the center of migration policy.

"From this far-flung corner of Europe on the Mediterranean Sea, one can more clearly perceive the momentous challenge that the phenomenon of migration poses to European societies," Leo told residents and pilgrims gathered on the island.