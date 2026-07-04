Erdoğan, Canadian PM Carney discuss bilateral ties, regional issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues over the phone, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Saturday.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the directorate said Erdoğan told Carney that Türkiye and Canada are working to elevate relations in many areas, particularly trade, security, the defense industry and energy.

Erdoğan said Ankara would continue steps toward that goal.

The Turkish president also expressed hope that the July 7-8 NATO summit in Ankara would help strengthen cooperation among allies.

Erdoğan also congratulated Carney on Canada Day, which is marked on July 1.