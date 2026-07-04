Lebanon says 400,000 displaced people have returned south as government prepares reconstruction plan

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Haneen El Sayed said Saturday that around 400,000 displaced people have returned to their areas in southern Lebanon, while many others remain unable to go back because of widespread destruction or lack of access to their homes.

El Sayed made the remarks during a visit to the southern city of Tyre, where she met officials from the Union of Municipalities of Tyre district and the region's disaster management unit, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

She said the ceasefire remains fragile, but noted that southern Lebanon has begun witnessing the return of displaced residents.

El Sayed said the purpose of her visit was to assess the situation on the ground and hear about the challenges facing local communities as part of preparations for a broader return, recovery and reconstruction plan.

She noted that the Lebanese state's financial capacity remains limited, adding that Beirut would appeal to the international community for funding to launch reconstruction projects and provide urgent assistance to affected families.

The minister said the government is working on rental support for displaced families who are still unable to return.

She added that authorities are also studying mechanisms to help owners of lightly damaged homes by providing financial support for repairs, as well as the possibility of supplying prefabricated housing units as a temporary solution.

Since March 2, Israel has continued military attacks on Lebanon, killing 4,303 people and injuring 12,202 others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, while forcing more than 1 million people to flee their homes.