UN chief, Iranian foreign minister discuss Hormuz, Lebanon framework, Iran-US memorandum

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone call on Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional and international developments, including the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the implementation of the Lebanon framework agreement.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, Guterres expressed condolences over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and conveyed sympathy to the Iranian government and people.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the region and internationally, including the status of the Strait of Hormuz, the implementation process of an agreement aimed at ending Israeli military operations in Lebanon, and recent developments following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US.

They also discussed the latest progress in the ongoing negotiations linked to the memorandum, according to the ministry.

The phone call comes amid continued regional efforts to implement the Islamabad-mediated memorandum between Tehran and Washington, alongside parallel discussions on de-escalation in Lebanon and maritime security in the Gulf.