Portugal clinch 2-1 victory over Croatia to advance to Round of 16

Portugal clinched a 2-1 victory over Croatia to advance from the Round of 32 to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Canada.

Portugal had more possession and better chances in the first half, but Croatia remained a threat with their trademark physicality and slick passing combinations. As the contest progressed in Toronto, both sides had reasons to be confident.

As the half wore on, Portugal's dominance in possession and territorial control pinned Croatia deeper into their own half. However, whenever the Croatians managed to break, they looked dangerous on the counter and showed they were still very much in the game.

By halftime, Portugal had enjoyed the majority of possession and produced the clearer openings, but Croatia's resilience kept the score level. The 2018 finalists had weathered the pressure and looked ready to continue the battle after the break.

Croatia struck first in the 53rd minute when veteran Ivan Perisic brought the ball down at the far post and fired home to put his side in front. It was a purposeful start to the second half from the Croatians, who emerged looking determined to seize control of the match.

Portugal responded quickly. After seeing one opportunity ruled out for offside, Cristiano Ronaldo finally got his chance from the penalty spot in the 68th minute and made no mistake, scoring his first World Cup knockout-stage goal to bring Portugal level.

With extra time looming, Portugal found a dramatic late winner in stoppage time. In the 90+4th minute, Goncalo Ramos rose above the Croatian defense to meet a pinpoint cross from Rafael Leao and headed home to seal victory.

Croatia thought it had scored an equalizer moments before the final whistle in the 90+13th minute through a ball into the box to the far post, flicked back across by Mario Pasalic and finished by Josko Gvardiol.

However, a VAR check found Pasalic to be offside, denying the goal. Portugal celebrated the decision, while Croatia's players protested. Fans threw bottles and other objects onto the pitch, delaying the restart. After 19 minutes of stoppage time, Portugal secured the victory.

As Croatia leave the tournament, Portugal will play Spain in the Round of 16.