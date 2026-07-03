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Embolo, Ndoye send Switzerland past Algeria to World Cup’s final 16

Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 with goals from Embolo and Ndoye, securing their spot in the FIFA World Cup last 16.

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published July 03,2026
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EMBOLO, NDOYE SEND SWITZERLAND PAST ALGERIA TO WORLD CUP’S FINAL 16

Switzerland reached the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup with a controlled 2-0 win over Algeria on Thursday, as Breel Embolo struck early before Dan Ndoye added a second after halftime.

The opener came in the 10th minute after Switzerland won the ball in their own half and broke quickly down the left through 20-year-old Johan Manzambi. He squared for Embolo, who steered the ball home from close range.

With the lead secured, Switzerland shifted into a compact shape out of possession, closing space in midfield and forcing Algeria to try to play through the defensive block.

Algeria struggled to create clear chances, with Ibrahim Maza dragging a snap shot wide of the near post in first-half stoppage time.

Switzerland doubled their lead almost immediately after the break. A weak clearance from Rafik Belghali fell to Ndoye, who placed his shot beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez had a chance to respond moments later but fired straight at a defender from a central position, summing up a frustrating night for the North African side.

Switzerland will face Colombia or Ghana in the last 16 in Vancouver next week.