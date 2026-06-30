UN condemns killing of 5 aid workers in South Sudan ambush

The UN said Tuesday it is "deeply saddened" by the killing of five humanitarian workers whose convoy was ambushed in Duk county, Jonglei State, South Sudan.

"In South Sudan, we are deeply saddened by the killing of five humanitarian workers whose convoy, operated by a local partner, was ambushed yesterday in Duk county, Jonglei State. Four others were injured, and several civilians were also reportedly killed or injured," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference.

"We join our resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramanathan Balakrishnan in strongly condemning the attack," Dujarric said, adding that UN colleagues said, "their convoy was clearly marked as humanitarian."

Noting that "attacks on humanitarian workers are unacceptable and violate international humanitarian law," Dujarric called for "a prompt investigation and urged all parties to protect aid workers, civilians, and humanitarian assets."

"Since January, 29 humanitarian workers and contractors have been killed while serving communities in need," he added.

According to a statement by the John Dau Foundation (JDF), their staff were targeted; five JDF staff were killed and several others were injured in total when the convoy was ambushed on the road between Payuel Payam and Pajut of Panyang Payam in Duk County, Jonglei State.

Separately, Dujarric said the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) released a new report documenting a sharp rise in civilian deaths, with more than 760 civilians killed between January and March, an 89% increase compared to the previous quarter.

He said the mission also recorded a significant increase in conflict-related sexual violence.

"The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the Mission, Anita Kiki Gbeho, called on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law," Dujarric said.





