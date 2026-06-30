US Supreme Court upholds restrictions on transgender athletes in female sports

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld laws in West Virginia and Idaho that restrict women's and girls' school sports teams to biological females, ruling that such measures do not violate federal law or the Constitution.

The court held that schools can determine eligibility for women's and girls' sports teams based on biological sex. Justice Brett Kavanaugh authored the ruling, which was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

The high court concluded that West Virginia did not violate Title IX, a federal statute that prohibits sex-based discrimination in educational programs receiving federal funding.

Furthermore, the court determined that maintaining female sports teams specifically for biological females does not breach the Equal Protection Clause of the US Constitution.

US President Donald Trump celebrated the ruling on his social media platform, Truth Social, labeling it a significant milestone for female athletics. "Big win: The United States Supreme Court just ruled against men playing in women's sports," Trump wrote, adding that the decision effectively takes the "ridiculous situation off the table."





