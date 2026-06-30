Russia says 2 including infant killed in Ukrainian drone attack

Regional authorities in Russia said on Tuesday that two people were killed in an overnight Ukrainian drone attack.

A 6-month-old infant was killed and three civilians injured in the Moscow region, its Governor Andrey Vorobyov said in a statement on Russian social media platform Max.

"Last night, a private house caught fire in Yegoryevsk as a result of a drone crash. People were trapped under the rubble. Rescuers quickly pulled out two adults and two children. Unfortunately, a six-month-old baby died on the way to the hospital," he said.

According to him, air defense and electronic warfare systems intercepted 60 Ukrainian drones across multiple locations, and debris from downed drones damaged residential and administrative buildings in several districts.

In the Tver region, acting Governor Vitaly Korolyov said a 61-year-old woman was killed when drone debris struck her house in the Kimry district.

"We would once again like to use this opportunity to draw the attention of the international community to these criminal actions by the Kyiv regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Civilians are suffering, children are dying. This is the result of the actions of the Kyiv regime, and everyone should know about it and remember it."

Independent verification of the Russian claims is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.





