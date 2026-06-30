NATO CHIEF RUTTE SAYS HE WELCOMES UKS DEFENCE INVESTMENT PLAN

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday ⁠that he ⁠welcomed Britain's plans for increased spending on its defence.

British ⁠Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that defence spending would increase to nearly £80 billion ($105.85 billion) a year by 2029, ⁠putting ⁠it on a path to hit 3% of GDP on military expenditure.

"I welcome the UK's Defence Investment ⁠Plan. Stronger UK defence makes us all safer. This is a good step towards reaching the ⁠3.5% ‌of ‌GDP on defence ⁠agreed ‌in The Hague last year," ⁠wrote Rutte on ⁠X.









