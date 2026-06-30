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News World NATO chief Rutte says he welcomes UK's Defence Investment Plan

NATO chief Rutte says he welcomes UK's Defence Investment Plan

NATO Chief Mark Rutte welcomed Britain's plans to increase defense spending on Tuesday.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 30,2026
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NATO CHIEF RUTTE SAYS HE WELCOMES UKS DEFENCE INVESTMENT PLAN

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday ⁠that he ⁠welcomed Britain's plans for increased spending on its defence.

British ⁠Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that defence spending would increase to nearly £80 billion ($105.85 billion) a year by 2029, ⁠putting ⁠it on a path to hit 3% of GDP on military expenditure.

"I welcome the UK's Defence Investment ⁠Plan. Stronger UK defence makes us all safer. This is a good step towards reaching the ⁠3.5% ‌of ‌GDP on defence ⁠agreed ‌in The Hague last year," ⁠wrote Rutte on ⁠X.