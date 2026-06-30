NATO CHIEF RUTTE SAYS HE WELCOMES UKS DEFENCE INVESTMENT PLAN

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that he welcomed Britain's plans for increased spending on its defence.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that defence spending would increase to nearly £80 billion ($105.85 billion) a year by 2029, putting it on a path to hit 3% of GDP on military expenditure.
"I welcome the UK's Defence Investment Plan. Stronger UK defence makes us all safer. This is a good step towards reaching the 3.5% of GDP on defence agreed in The Hague last year," wrote Rutte on X.