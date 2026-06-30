Iran, France foreign ministers discuss US-Iran understanding in phone call

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot discussed the implementation of the US-Iran understanding in a phone call, state broadcaster IRIB reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the two ministers exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, focusing on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The talks, held Monday evening, centered on the provisions of the memorandum and its implementation process, intended to end the war and advance negotiations between the parties.

The memorandum, under Pakistani mediation, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

It provides a framework for ending the conflict and addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security arrangements.



