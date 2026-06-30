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News World Iran to hold talks with Qatar on frozen assets

Iran to hold talks with Qatar on frozen assets

Iran is set to hold talks with mediator ⁠Qatar on ⁠Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the interim deal ⁠between Tehran and Washington, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding the release of Iran's frozen assets would be a key ⁠topic ⁠of discussion.

AFP WORLD
Published June 30,2026
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IRAN TO HOLD TALKS WITH QATAR ON FROZEN ASSETS

Iran will hold talks with mediator Qatar on Wednesday regarding its frozen assets, the Iranian foreign ministry said, denying that any meeting with the United States was planned in the Gulf state, where delegations from both sides were expected.

"What is expected to take place in Doha, probably tomorrow, will be discussions regarding the implementation of provisions of the memorandum of understanding, including the provision concerning the release of Iran's restricted assets, and these discussions will be held with the Qatari side," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters at a weekly press conference.