At least 5 dead, 15 missing in jade mine collapse in Myanmar

At least five people were killed, and around 15 others remain missing after a waste heap at a disused jade mine collapsed in Myanmar's northernmost state, state media reported on Tuesday.

The collapse occurred late Sunday in Hpakant Township, Kachin State, after days of heavy rain left waste heaps from the abandoned mine unstable, according to The Global New Light of Myanmar.

Around 20 freelance jade scavengers searching the site under floodlights were buried when the heap suddenly gave way.

Search and rescue operations have been underway since Monday despite persistent rain and the ongoing risk of landslides and further collapses.

The recovered bodies will be returned to their families.

The Hpakant area is prone to frequent landslides during the monsoon season.

More than 170 jade scavengers were killed in a massive landslide in the same region in July 2020.





