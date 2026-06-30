UK appoints Jennifer Anderson as new ambassador to Türkiye

Jennifer Elizabeth Anderson has been appointed ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, succeeding Jill Morris, according to an official announcement by the UK government.

Anderson will take up her post in August 2026.

Prior to her ambassadorial appointment, she served as director of Consular and Crisis at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office from 2020 to 2024.

She has previous experience in Türkiye, having served as deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Ankara between 2017 and 2020.

Her diplomatic career also includes roles as UK high commissioner to Botswana, deputy head of mission in Jakarta, Indonesia, and head of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office's Counter-Terrorism Department.





