Netanyahu says deal with Lebanon 'historic' for Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday hailed the US-brokered agreement with Lebanon, calling it a historic achievement that dealt a blow to arch-foes Iran and Hezbollah.

"Yesterday ... we achieved a historic deal for the state of Israel after direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a televised briefing. "This is a blow to Iran and Hezbollah."

Netanyahu reiterated that Israeli forces would remain in the so-called security zone established by the military some 10 kilometres (six miles) inside the Lebanese territory.

"We will remain in the area until Hezbollah and the rest of the terror groups are disarmed," he said.

"Both the United States and Lebanon have recognised Israel's right to maintain a security zone inside Lebanon for as long as it remains necessary to safeguard our security.

"We will continue to hold this security zone until Hezbollah and all other terrorist organisations are fully disarmed and no longer pose any threat to Israel from Lebanese territory," he said.









