Far-right Israeli minister urges ending Lebanon ceasefire after troops injured

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for ending the ceasefire in Lebanon after four Israeli troops were wounded in southern Lebanon.

"There are soldiers who have been injured. We can strike and bomb hundreds of targets," Ben-Gvir said, referring to a Thursday incident in which four Israeli soldiers were wounded in southern Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reported Friday.

During a security cabinet meeting on Thursday, the extremist minister described the incident as "an opportunity for the agreement to collapse."

Although his position did not appear to gain support during the meeting, other ministers reportedly voiced frustration over operational restrictions imposed on Israeli forces under the ceasefire arrangements in Lebanon.

The remarks came amid media reports of US pressure on Israel to avoid escalation while negotiations between Lebanese and Israeli delegations continue in Washington.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, told ministers that the US "understands Israel's right to defend itself."

"Every immediate threat is dealt with by the soldiers on the ground, and we are not imposing any restrictions on any soldier," Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

Earlier Friday, the Israeli army said an officer was moderately wounded, while another officer and two soldiers sustained light injuries after a Hezbollah gunman threw a grenade at an Israeli force in southern Lebanon.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the assailant approached troops from the 769th Brigade near Beit Yahoun, threw a grenade, and was subsequently killed by Israeli forces.

Israeli media have repeatedly reported growing US pressure on Israel to avoid military escalation in Lebanon, contributing to broader disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv following the US-Iran understanding.

On June 18, the US and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding before launching negotiations on June 21 aimed at reaching a final agreement to end the war that began with the US-Israeli attack on Iran on Feb. 28. The framework also covers the conflict in Lebanon.

Earlier Friday, the US State Department announced that the fifth round of Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington had been extended by one day after originally being scheduled to conclude Thursday.

Israel continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel's aggressions in Lebanon have killed 4,230 people and injured 12,179 others, while displacing more than 1 million people, according to official Lebanese figures.









