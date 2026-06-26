Denmark sees warmest day of year amid intensifying heat wave

Denmark recorded its first local heat wave of the year on Friday as soaring temperatures pushed the country into the warmest conditions seen so far in 2026, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

The first local heat wave was registered around noon at the HC Andersen Airport weather station north of Odense, where temperatures reached 28.6C (83.4F), public broadcaster DR reported.

Denmark is already experiencing an official nationwide heat event, with average daily maximum temperatures exceeding 25C.

Under DMI criteria, a heat wave is declared when average temperatures remain above 28C for three consecutive days.

Meteorologists said further local heat waves are expected to be recorded throughout the day, while conditions could develop into a regional or nationwide heat wave by Saturday if temperatures remain elevated.

The year's highest temperature so far was also measured on Friday, when the HC Andersen Airport station recorded 30C at 1 pm local time (1100GMT).

Forecasters expect temperatures to peak on Saturday, with some areas potentially exceeding 35C.

Authorities have urged residents to take extra precautions during the extreme heat and to look after vulnerable members of society, including the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

The heat has also affected transport infrastructure.

The Danish Road Directorate has introduced temporary restrictions on particularly heavy transport vehicles, warning that high temperatures can soften asphalt surfaces and cause damage when subjected to excessive loads.





