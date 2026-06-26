Freed Palestinian journalist says Israeli prisons left him seriously ill, urges action to save detainees

Palestinian journalist Abdullah Mohammad Shtat says he left Israeli prison with serious health problems after spending 32 months in administrative detention, blaming medical neglect and harsh prison conditions for his deteriorating condition and urging urgent action to save Palestinians still held in Israeli jails.

Shtat, hailing from the town of Bidya, west of Salfit in the occupied West Bank, was released on Tuesday from Nafha Prison in southern Israel after spending more than two and a half years in administrative detention.

A video circulated on social media shortly after his release showed Shtat collapsing moments after leaving prison through the Meitar crossing south of the West Bank town of Al-Dhahiriya, highlighting his weakened physical condition.

Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations accuse Tel Aviv of tightening prison conditions since the outbreak of the Gaza genocide in October 2023 by restricting family visits and depriving detainees of basic necessities, with the effects reflected in the health of recently released prisoners.

MEDICAL NEGLECT

Speaking to Anadolu after his release, Shtat said he had regained his freedom after "32 months of unjust administrative detention."

"By the grace of God, I have tasted freedom again, and I pray that those still in prison will soon be released," he said.

Shtat said he continues to suffer from the consequences of the severe medical neglect inside Israeli prisons.

"I am still suffering from the bitter humanitarian reality inside the prisons, from medical neglect and deprivation of treatment, even being denied a single pill of medicine in the hardest circumstances and the darkest place," he said.

"In an era of industrial and technological progress, where nations claim advances in human rights and law, a prisoner is denied even a single pill of medicine," he added.

Medical examinations conducted after his release revealed that he suffers from serious health conditions requiring close medical follow-up, he said.

Shtat said his suffering extended beyond the denial of medical care to harsh living conditions that left lasting physical and psychological effects.

"Our reward is with God, but we pray that He relieves the suffering of our brothers still imprisoned," he added.

According to Palestinian prisoners' advocacy groups, around 9,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including women, children and administrative detainees, amid accusations that Israel practices torture, starvation and medical neglect against prisoners.

SAVE THE PRISONERS

Shtat delivered three messages following his release.

Addressing the families of prisoners, he said: "Do not forget your sons. Remember them in your prayers. That is the least you can do. They constantly pray for you; know all your names by heart; their Qurans never close; and their rooms never sleep. They continue praying, fasting and worshipping without interruption."

In his second message, he urged international legal and human rights organizations, as well as the broader international community, to take serious action to save Palestinian prisoners facing worsening humanitarian and medical conditions inside Israeli prisons.

His third appeal was directed at Palestinian authorities and relevant institutions, and called on them to intensify efforts to improve prisoners' conditions and continue legal efforts to defend their rights and secure the release of those suffering inside Israeli jails.

Shtat also highlighted the spread of scabies among Palestinian prisoners.

He said the disease has affected most detainees, many of whom spend days and even months without receiving treatment, worsening their suffering and exposing them to serious health risks.

JOURNALISTS PAYING HEAVY PRICE

Shtat concluded by paying tribute to Palestinian journalists, saying they continue to pay "a heavy price" for documenting events on the ground.

"I was one of them," he said. "I was accused of incitement because of my work as a journalist."

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Prisoner's Society said journalists have faced an unprecedented wave of targeting since the Gaza war began on Oct. 7, 2023, through killings, arrests and persecution.

The organization said more than 245 journalists have been arrested by Israeli forces during that period.

According to Palestinian figures, Israel has arrested around 23,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza genocide, including women, children and previously released prisoners.

Israeli forces continue near-daily raids across West Bank cities and towns involving arrests, home searches and field interrogations amid intensified military operations since October 2023.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 injured in Gaza since the start of Israel's genocide, with widespread destruction affecting about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.

Although a ceasefire agreement took effect in October 2025, Israel has continued to conduct daily bombardments and a blockade, while restricting the entry of food, medicine, medical supplies and shelter materials into Gaza.



