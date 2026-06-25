Germany offers support to Venezuela after devastating earthquakes

The German government on Thursday offered to supply support to Venezuela after the South American country was hit by two major earthquakes, leaving scores of people dead.



"The news of the terrible earthquake in Venezuela has left us deeply saddened. Germany stands with Venezuela and will provide assistance," Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote on X.



"Our thoughts are with the victims and those who have lost everything they own. I wish the injured strength and a speedy recovery."



German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also expressed shock on X and promised swift aid, while Defence Minister Boris Pistorius offered to send up to six A400M transport aircraft.



The planes could be used to airlift personnel and supplies to Venezuela but also to facilitate transport flights within the country, Pistorius said in his ministry's WhatsApp channel on Thursday.



Pistorius said he had been "deeply shocked" by the news out of Venezuela overnight. "The two earthquakes are said to have been among the most severe of the year so far. We must now provide aid as quickly as possible," wrote Pistorius.



The US Geological Survey (USGS) measured the two earthquakes that struck on Wednesday evening at magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5.



Authorities have so far reported at least 164 dead, and at least another 971 injured, but with rescue operations continuing, there are fears of a much higher death toll. A model calculation by the USGS showed a very high likelihood of more than 1,000 deaths.

