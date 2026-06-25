2 KILLED IN LIGHT AIRCRAFT CRASH IN POLANDS CAPITAL

Two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed and burst into flames while attempting to land at an airport in Poland's capital, Warsaw, on Thursday, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 pm local time (1100GMT) near Bemowo Airport in the city's western district, TVP World reported.

Firefighters said the aircraft veered off the runway, struck a building, and caught fire. The two people on board were killed.

Two bystanders were also injured and taken to the hospital, according to Lukasz Darmofalski of the provincial headquarters of the State Fire Service.

Four fire brigades were dispatched to the scene and secured the crash site after extinguishing the blaze.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Authorities have launched an investigation.