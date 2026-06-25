Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 188

The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela's northern coast has risen to 188, authorities said Thursday.

Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly, said 1,520 injured people had been admitted to hospitals and were receiving treatment.

He added that 138 aftershocks had been recorded since the initial 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes late Wednesday.

At least 250 buildings were damaged, primarily in La Guaira state, Rodriguez said.

The disaster also affected eight hospitals, forcing the evacuation of patients to other medical facilities.

Late Wednesday, powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction and triggering tsunami warnings across the region.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency following the earthquakes.