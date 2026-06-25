China pushes back on ‘concern’ by UK, France, Germany over Taiwan

China on Thursday pushed back on "concern" raised by the Taipei-based missions of the UK, France and Germany, who had said Chinese "novel" activity around Taiwan "threatens" the regional stability, state media reported.

The "relevant countries should respect China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests, stop confusing right and wrong and reversing black and white," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

In a joint statement, the British Office Taipei, the French Office in Taipei, and the German Institute Taipei on Wednesday said they opposed any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, particularly through "the threat or use of force or coercion."

However, Guo urged these institutions to "refrain from making remarks that are inconsistent with their roles."

These three nations do not have full diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the island which China considers its "breakaway province."

The three missions had stressed that navigational rights, maritime freedoms, and the safety of international shipping must be respected, amid Chinese coast guard activities around Taiwan.

"According to China's domestic laws and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, China has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the waters east of the Taiwan island," said Guo.

"The law enforcement patrols carried out by relevant Chinese authorities in these waters are a legitimate measure to exercise jurisdiction in accordance with the law and safeguard regional stability as well as maritime order. They are also a necessary response to Japan and the Philippines' manipulation of maritime delimitation issues and infringement upon China's maritime rights and interests," he added.



