Joint ministerial meeting between Gulf nations, US kicks off in Bahrain

A joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the US kicked off in the Bahraini capital Manama on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening session, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani welcomed the diplomatic efforts that led to the cessation of regional hostilities and the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran.

He also praised the resumption of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, hailing Muscat's move to establish a temporary maritime corridor for transiting vessels as a concrete step toward regional stability.

"This is encouraging progress," Al Zayani said.

"But it is also important that Iran fully complies with its obligations, including those under the memorandum of understanding, in addition to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and preserving freedom of navigation."

The gathering brings together foreign ministers of the six GCC member states — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain — alongside senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio, who arrived in Bahrain late Wednesday during the final leg of his Gulf tour from June 23 to 25, participated in the opening session of the meeting.

The GCC and Washington regularly hold consultations on regional security, political coordination and economic cooperation amid ongoing developments in the Middle East.