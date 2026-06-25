32 dead, 700 injured in Venezuela following earthquakes

The death toll from the string of earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 32, while nearly 700 people are receiving hospital treatment across the country, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday.

"At this hour, we have reports of 32 fatalities, not yet including figures that may emerge from the state of La Guaira, and more than 700 injured people who have been received in emergency care at both public hospitals and private health centers," she said during a nationally televised press conference.

Following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck San Felipe in northwestern Venezuela, a second and far more powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake occurred southeast of nearby Yumare.

The death toll reported by Rodriguez does not include potential casualties in La Guaira, a north-central coastal state that has borne the brunt of the twin earthquakes.

During her address to the nation, Rodriguez thanked countries that expressed solidarity following the disaster.





