UK, France, Germany say Chinese 'novel' activity around Taiwan 'threatens' region

The British, French, and German missions in Taipei Wednesday expressed "concern" over what they described as "novel Chinese activity" in waters east of Taiwan, warning that such actions "threaten" regional stability and freedom of navigation.

In a joint statement, the British Office Taipei, the French Office in Taipei, and the German Institute Taipei said they opposed any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, particularly through "the threat or use of force or coercion."

There was no immediate response from Beijing over the statement by these three nations, which do not have full diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the island which China considers its "breakaway province."

The three missions stressed that navigational rights, maritime freedoms, and the safety of international shipping must be respected.

The statement came a day after China's newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, transited the Taiwan Strait.

According to Taiwan's Defense Ministry, the carrier passed through the strategic waterway on Tuesday and was being closely monitored by Taiwan's military using intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Taiwan's Central News Agency, citing the Defense Ministry, reported that the Fujian is China's first domestically designed aircraft carrier. Commissioned in November 2025, it last sailed through the Taiwan Strait in December.





