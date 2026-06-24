Turkish, Mauritanian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Wednesday.

In a phone call, Erdoğan said Türkiye and Mauritania could add momentum to their relations by taking concrete steps in several areas, particularly trade, agriculture, fisheries, security and the defense industry, the directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan added that the two countries would continue working in the future to strengthen solidarity on international platforms.