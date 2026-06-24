Iran urges US to avoid 'interpretations that contradict explicit text' of signed memorandum

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called on the US Wednesday to avoid "interpretations that are completely contrary to the explicit text" of the recent memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

"Contradictory statements by US officials regarding the agreement to end the imposed war will not help reduce the accumulated mistrust among Iranians; rather, they merely recall previous breaches of commitments" he said on US social media company X.

"The US ruling establishment must bear in mind that the principle of 'commitment for commitment' requires the fulfillment of mutual obligations," he added.

The spokesman said Tehran has entered the Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process despite its distrust towards the US.

Iran "will approach every step with vigilance, taking into account the experiences of the past five decades, especially developments over the past year and a half," Baqaei added.

US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed electronically a memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The region had been on edge since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran targeting US assets across the Middle East. A ceasefire took effect on April 8.