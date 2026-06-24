Putin warns of passenger traffic risks without faster aircraft production

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for accelerating the production of domestically manufactured aircraft, warning that Russia risks missing its targets for passenger air travel growth unless additional measures are taken.

Speaking at a government meeting on the development of the civil aviation sector in the city of Zhukovsky, Putin said demand for air travel was continuing to rise on both domestic and international routes, stressing the need to expand the fleet of Russian-made aircraft.

"There is a risk that the passenger traffic targets set by the government may not be achieved," Putin said, asking the Transport Ministry to present updated forecasts and additional measures to meet growing demand for air travel.

Putin described the aviation industry as strategically important for Russia, saying it was essential for connecting the country's regions and ensuring transport accessibility.

The president noted that Western sanctions had forced Russia to replace imported components and technologies in the aviation sector, saying the country had succeeded in developing domestic alternatives.

According to him, Russia remains one of the small number of countries capable of producing a full range of military and civilian aircraft, and one of only four countries able to maintain a complete aircraft engine production cycle.

The president said Russia would continue efforts to increase technological independence in aviation and ensure that domestic airlines increasingly operate Russian-built aircraft.

Putin also highlighted several flagship projects, including the MC-21 medium-range passenger jet, the import-substituted Superjet regional aircraft and the Il-114-300 turboprop aircraft for regional routes.

He said the government had developed a financial model involving airlines, leasing companies, lenders and aircraft manufacturers to support the industry's expansion, adding that company executives would be held personally accountable for meeting production targets, deadlines and quality standards.