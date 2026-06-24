Kuwait emir, US secretary of state discuss efforts to bolster regional security, stability

This hand out photo provided by the Kuwait's news agency KUNA on June 24, 2026 shows the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (R) receiving the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City. (AFP Photo)

Kuwait's Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed efforts on Wednesday to enhance regional security and stability amid a tour by the top American diplomat to the region.

Talks between the two sides reviewed "the historic relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them across various fields in service of shared interests," the state news agency KUNA said.

The two sides also discussed "the latest regional and international issues, developments in the Middle East, and efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region," the agency said.

Rubio arrived in Kuwait early Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates as part of a regional tour. He is also scheduled to visit Bahrain before returning to the US.

His trip comes after US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed electronically a memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The region had been on edge since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran targeting US assets across the Middle East.























