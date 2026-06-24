Kremlin says contacts with Washington on Ukraine to resume when US envoys available

The Kremlin said Wednesday that contacts between Moscow and Washington on the Ukraine war will resume when the American envoys become available amid their occupation with other issues.

In remarks to journalists at the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow, reported by Russian state media, including state news agency Tass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is grateful to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner for their efforts in Ukraine peace talks and considers them "very constructive."

Peskov emphasized that Russia understands contacts will continue and noted the envoys are ready to listen to all sides, which he defined as currently "worth a lot."

"Understandably, they are currently busy with other matters, but at some point they will be free, and we expect contacts to continue," added Peskov.

Witkoff and Kushner were in Switzerland during the weekend for negotiations Sunday with Iranian officials.

Before departing for Switzerland on Saturday, US Vice President JD Vance, who took part in the talks, said the US envoys were already on the ground to address the "technical elements" of the negotiations.

Under US mediation, Moscow and Kyiv held three rounds of peace talks earlier this year -- Jan. 23 - 24, Feb. 4 - 5 and Feb. 17 - 18. The first two were held in Abu Dhabi, while the third took place in Geneva.

Negotiations have since been paused, with Moscow and Kyiv attributing the halt to the US' focus on Iran.