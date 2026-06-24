Italian Gaza activists freed in Libya: foreign minister

Italy confirmed Wednesday the release of three nationals held in Libya after joining a humanitarian mission to Gaza, and whose detention organisers slammed as "illegal".

The trio were among 230 activists from around the world taking part in a land convoy transporting medicine, mobile homes and other supplies to the war-torn territory, the Global Sumud Flotilla said.

Israel's treatment of activists trying to breach its blockade of Gaza has drawn international condemnation.

Global Sumud Flotilla said the trio had arrived in Tunisia along with a Tunisian man who had also been detained.

Another six activists "are expected to be released over the next 24 hours" after 30 days of "illegal detention", it wrote on X.

The volunteers were "subjected to arbitrary detention, severed communications, and sustained psychological pressure," the organisation said.

Tajani named the freed Italians as Domenico Centrone, Leonarda Alberizia and Uruguay-born Italian national Matias Alvarez Rodriguez.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed as "unacceptable" last month the treatment of flotilla activists detained by Israel, after an Israeli minister posted a video of them bound and forced to kneel.

The footage sparked resounding condemnation by governments around the world, including Australia, Canada and Spain.

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, under blockade since 2007.

During the Gaza war, the territory suffered severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies, with Israel at times halting aid deliveries entirely.

Around 50 vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Turkey last month in another attempt by activists to reach Gaza, after Israeli forces intercepted a previous convoy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denounced the project as a "malicious scheme" intended to support Hamas.

A previous flotilla attempt was intercepted in April in international waters off Greece, with most activists expelled to Europe.