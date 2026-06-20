Trump envoys travel to Switzerland as possible US-Iran talks loom

Senior Trump administration envoys have traveled to Switzerland ahead of possible negotiations with Iran on a potential nuclear deal, according to a report by Axios on Friday.

The news website, citing a US official, reported that White House envoy Steve Witkoff was en route to Switzerland, while presidential envoy Jared Kushner had already arrived in the country.

The report said talks between Washington and Tehran were initially expected to begin Friday but were delayed amid ongoing hostilities involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. It remains unclear when the discussions could start.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to travel Saturday to Switzerland, although those plans could still change, according to sources cited by Axios;

Citing a source from one of the mediating countries, the report also said Araghchi told several counterparts that Iran views a ceasefire in Lebanon as essential to the diplomatic process and that it could be "make or break" the US-Iran talks.

Another source said Iranian officials want to see a ceasefire take hold before heading to Switzerland.



