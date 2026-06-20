Türkiye exports warship to NATO, EU member for first time with Romania deal: President

Türkiye has exported a warship to a NATO and EU member country for the first time in its history through a sales agreement signed with Romania, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony of the Offshore Patrol Vessel CAm. Roman to the Romanian Naval Forces Command and the commissioning and flag-raising ceremony of Turkish Naval Forces Command platforms in Istanbul, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's growing naval defense industry capabilities.

"With the sales agreement we signed with Romania, Türkiye exports a warship to a NATO and EU member country for the first time in its history," he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye had built more than 140 naval platforms for various regions around the world and described the country's military shipbuilding sector as experiencing "the most intensive and productive days" in the 103-year history of the republic.

He said Türkiye is among the countries capable of constructing the highest number of warships simultaneously.

The president also emphasized defense cooperation with partner countries, saying Türkiye considers it a duty to share its defense industry capabilities with friendly nations.

"Türkiye's aim is not to generate tensions in our region, but to strengthen peace, justice, tranquility, and stability," Erdogan said.

He also said the international environment remains highly turbulent, adding that countries lacking strength on the ground may struggle to secure their place at the negotiating table.



