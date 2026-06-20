Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘will be closed’ amid US, Israeli violations

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced on Saturday the Strait of Hormuz "will be closed," citing a US "breach" of commitments and continued Israeli ceasefire violations in southern Lebanon.

In a statement carried by state-run Press TV, the headquarters said the decision followed the US "clear breach of faith and violation of its commitments" through non-implementation of Clause 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding signed last week aimed at ending the war.

It also cited the "continuous ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime in southern Lebanon" and the failure of Israeli occupying forces to withdraw from southern Lebanese territories.

"It is hereby declared that the Strait will be closed to the passage of vessels," the statement said.



