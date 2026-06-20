Turkish foreign minister to participate in talks with Egyptian, Pakistani, Saudi counterparts in Cairo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will participate in the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia in Cairo on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.

During the talks, he is expected to welcome the signing of the memorandum of understanding that ended the war between the US and Iran, praise the efforts of the signatory parties, and underline the importance of Pakistan's mediation role in the process.

Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's support for efforts aimed at reaching a permanent peace agreement during the 60-day negotiation period and stress the need to remain vigilant against developments that could undermine reconciliation.

He is also expected to highlight the importance of coordination among the four countries and emphasize that the mechanism was established to strengthen regional cooperation and address challenges through a sense of regional ownership.

According to the sources, Fidan is expected to support efforts to increase international pressure on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over developments in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Lebanon.

He is also expected to reiterate that a two-state solution remains the key to achieving peace and stability in the Middle East and that the four countries will continue working toward that goal together with other regional partners.

The four-party format was launched with a first meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh on March 18, followed by meetings in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on March 29, and Türkiye's Mediterranean city of Antalya on April 18.

The meetings focus on regional issues, including negotiation processes, the Gaza Peace Plan, reducing tensions, and strengthening security and stability across the region.