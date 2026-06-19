Palestine condemns Israeli seizure of Greek Orthodox Patriarchate land in East Jerusalem

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Friday strongly condemned Israel's seizure of land belonging to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem in the Silwan neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

It said the June 15 seizure included the expulsion of the Patriarchate's representative, the confiscation of his equipment, the uprooting of trees and the erection of walls and gates around the property.

Calling it a "blatant violation of the sanctity of church property," the ministry said the land is "officially registered in the name of the Patriarchate and adjacent to a historic monastery containing religious and archaeological sites of historical and cultural value."

It said the seizure is "part of a systematic policy aimed at seizing church properties and altering the historical, religious, and demographic character of occupied Jerusalem, including targeting the authentic Christian presence."

The ministry stressed that all "annexation, confiscation, and seizure measures are null and void under international law and have no legal effect," and that illegal measures "do not create any legal right for the occupation."

It demanded an immediate halt to all arbitrary measures against church properties, the restoration of the status quo ante and guaranteed access to Christian lands and holy sites.

The ministry urged the international community to "take immediate action to stop these violations, provide international protection for Christian and Muslim holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, increase the international presence on the ground in Jerusalem, and hold the occupation authorities accountable."

The Israeli army has been carrying out a large-scale military offensive in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, 2025. The operation began in the Jenin refugee camp before expanding to the Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps.

According to official figures, the attack has killed dozens of Palestinians, wounded hundreds, destroyed homes and infrastructure, and displaced tens of thousands from camps and cities.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed escalating demolitions and attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers, including bulldozing agricultural land and restricting farmers' access, especially in areas near settlements.

Palestinians warn that the attacks pave the way for Israel to formally move toward annexation of the West Bank, ending the possibility of a Palestinian state as outlined in UN resolutions.

Israel was established in 1948 on land occupied by armed Zionist groups that carried out attacks and displaced at least 750,000 Palestinians. Tel Aviv later occupied the remaining Palestinian territories and continues to refuse withdrawal or the establishment of a Palestinian state.