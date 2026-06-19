1 dead, several injured in 2-train collision near Bedford, England

One person has died and several others were injured in a collision involving two passenger trains near Bedford in eastern England, authorities confirmed Friday.

"We know that a number of people have been injured and one person has very sadly died," said the British Transport Police, which is leading the investigation alongside other emergency agencies.

The crash, involving two trains operated by East Midlands Railway, occurred around 5 pm local time, prompting a major incident declaration and a large-scale emergency response.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene, while authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as operations continue.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on social media that his thoughts are with the family of the person who died. "Hugely concerning reports of a collision involving two passenger trains near Bedford," he said.

Reports suggest the crash has resulted in multiple injuries.

Bedford Hospital was preparing to receive at least 50 casualties and ordered "all hands on deck," with appeals sent across several departments for additional staff to assist, according to The Times of London.

Hospital personnel were also warned that some injuries could be serious.

The Thameslink network confirmed that all lines between Luton and Bedford have been blocked, causing widespread disruption and cancellations across the evening peak period.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had dispatched multiple resources to the scene and advised the public to stay clear to allow emergency crews access.

Nearby hospitals, including Bedford Hospital, were placed on high alert, with staff reportedly preparing to receive a large number of casualties.