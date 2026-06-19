UN welcomes reports of Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, urges dialogue

The UN on Friday welcomed reports of a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah group, calling on the sides to halt hostilities and pursue dialogue to ensure long-term stability along the Israel-Lebanon border.

"Turning to Lebanon, I can tell you that we are, of course, aware of the reports indicating that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, and we welcome such developments," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told the reporters.

Dujarric said that the UN continues to urge all sides to respect existing ceasefire arrangements and work toward a lasting solution.

"We continue to call on the parties to cease hostilities, respect existing ceasefire arrangements, and pursue dialogue as the only viable path to a long-term security and stability on both sides of the Blue Line," he added.

Earlier, a US official confirmed to Anadolu that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire that will take effect at 4 pm local time (1300GMT) Friday.