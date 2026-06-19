Türkiye, Syria sign agreement on cooperation in health, medical sciences

Türkiye and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in health and medical sciences, the Turkish health minister announced Friday.

Kemal Memişoğlu wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that he signed the agreement with his Syrian counterpart, Musaab Nazzal Alali, as part of official contacts with Syria.

The agreement aims to strengthen health systems "primarily in the areas of public health protection, combating infectious diseases, and maternal and infant health," said Memisoglu, adding that it also covers "sharing knowledge and technical expertise in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, vaccine development and medical biotechnology, disaster and emergency management, health information systems, and the promotion of health tourism."

"I believe our agreement will further advance our cooperation with Syria in the field of health, and I wish it to be beneficial for our countries," he added.









