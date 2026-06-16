Uzbek, Albanian presidents hold 1st summit in history of bilateral relations

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Albanian President Bajram Begaj held the "first summit in the history" of bilateral relations on Tuesday at the Kuksaroy residence in Tashkent.

According to the Uzbek presidential press service, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and expand trade, investment and political ties.

The two sides agreed to boost cooperation in agriculture, green energy, geology, information technology, digitalization and tourism. They also discussed using Albania's Port of Durres as a logistics hub for Uzbek exports to Southern Europe and the Mediterranean region.

The leaders agreed to establish an intergovernmental commission and hold its first meeting in Tashkent later this year.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues and voiced support for expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation.





