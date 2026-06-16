Trump says he ‘never cared about regime change’ in Iran

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he "never cared about regime change" in Iran, adding that the US is dealing with "very rational people."

Speaking to reporters in France, Trump said: "I never cared about regime change. It's never a part, but I guess you have regime change because you know better than anybody."

"I don't believe the regime change, you know, I've watched regime changes for years, they never work," the US president said.

"The first group, they're all dead. The second group, they're dead. A part of the third group is gone, and we're dealing with people that I think are very rational people," he said.

"I think actually they're smarter than the first and second group, but they're not radicalized, and they're looking to help their country," he added.

"We have no obligation to invest any money in Iran," Trump said regarding a deal with Tehran. "We're not investing any money. We have the right to, if we want, but we're not investing any money."

"We have our deal done with Iran, and to be successful, it goes to a second stage, which I think will be actually easier," he said, adding that the two countries "have a deal that's a fair deal, that's a good deal."