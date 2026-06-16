Lavrov says EU seeking to become military bloc aimed at Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the EU is striving to become a military bloc and is building all its security-strengthening structures against Moscow.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Lavrov argued that growing uncertainty over US security commitments to Europe was fueling efforts within the EU to develop a more independent military role.

"Now that there is a clear cooling in the Donald Trump administration's attitude toward Europe in terms of Washington's contribution to security, there are, as you know, several tendencies within the EU. One is simply to turn the EU into an independent military bloc," he said.

Lavrov also claimed that Britain was promoting discussions on a separate military alliance involving the UK, Ukraine and what he described as the EU's most "anti-Russian members."

"All of this is still at the stage of deliberation, discussions and ideas," he said. "But behind all of this stands one obvious truth -- the EU is building all its security-strengthening structures against Russia."

The Russian foreign minister also accused Western countries of applying double standards in international affairs and favoring a "rules-based order" over international law.

He reiterated Moscow's opposition to unilateral sanctions and said Russia supports adherence to international law and the UN Charter in trade and economic matters.





- CRITICISM OF UKRAINE

Turning to Ukraine, Lavrov accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government of promoting "the rehabilitation of Nazi ideology and historical figures associated with Nazi Germany during World War II."

The top diplomat also criticized European governments for continuing to support Kyiv despite what he described as such policies.

Lavrov further argued that European leaders' reluctance to condemn Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets inside Russia amounted to a form of "self-exposure."

"Europe, in response to his specific outrageous actions, including the reburials of criminal collaborators convicted by the Nuremberg Tribunal, Europe, with applause, declares that Zelenskyy is defending European values. This is a confession," he said.

The Russian minister also suggested that Ukraine's eventual membership in the EU could create major challenges for the bloc and undermine its economic structure.

"From the standpoint of the EU's internal problems, it might not be a bad thing for Ukraine to join, they would simply fall apart," he said.

His remarks came after European Council President Antonio Costa announced that the EU and Ukraine had formally launched accession negotiations during an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg.

Commenting on Zelenskyy's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to the ongoing G7 summit in France, Lavrov said the Ukrainian leader preferred making public statements rather than engaging through diplomatic channels.

"He plays to the gallery, he's used to playing to the gallery," Lavrov said.





