UK, EU to hold ‘reset’ summit next month, British premier says

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday announced that the second UK-EU "reset" summit will take place next month.

In a post on US social media company X, Starmer said he agrees with Antonio Costa, the president of the European Council, that "we will hold the second UK-EU summit on July 22."

The UK government has described the summit as part of its effort to improve relations with the EU following Britain's departure from the bloc.

Starmer said his Labour government was delivering on its promise to "reset" the UK's relationship with Europe.

"My Labour Government is delivering on our promise to reset our relationship and put Britain at the heart of Europe," he said.

He added that closer cooperation would help address shared challenges and create new opportunities.

"Together we will tackle the cost of living, boost jobs and create opportunities for young people," he said.

Further details about the summit have not yet been revealed.



