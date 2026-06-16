Trump suggests to Israel to let Syria ‘take care of Hezbollah’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested to Israel to let Syria "take care of Hezbollah" in Lebanon.

Speaking to the reporters in France, Trump said "the man that's running Syria now is a person that I put there," is "very responsible for Syria."

"Along with (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and some others, he's doing an amazing job of pulling it together."

"He's not a Boy Scout, but he's done an amazing job of pulling it together, and he is very good."

Criticizing Israel's stance in Lebanon, Trump also said he had suggested Israel allow Syria to confront Hezbollah instead.

"I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah because to be honest with you, I think they'd do a better job of doing it," he said.

"If Israel can't do the job (against Hezbollah) without killing everyone else, then (Sharaa) will do the job. Syria will do the job," he added.



