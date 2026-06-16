US becomes 1st nation to host war foes in FIFA World Cup matches

The United States will set a precedent by hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches of Iran, a country that was at war or was just emerging from one, after both countries' leaders on Monday announced reaching an agreement to end the conflict that began in late February.

A unique situation will unfold at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: never before has a host nation been in a state of active war or just emerging from one with another country participating in the tournament.

The US, one of the tournament's co-hosts along with Canada and Mexico, was at war until recently with Iran, which is preparing to compete in the event.

A sports facility in the US state of Arizona was awaiting the Iranian football team before the FIFA World Cup. But the team's training facilities were relocated from the US to Mexico.

Iran will face New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles in their first Group G game.

In Group G, Iran will also play against Belgium and Egypt.

If the war with Iran does not end, security concerns may arise during the tournament in the US.

Since the conflicts in the war between the US and Iran were entirely within the Iranian and Middle Eastern region, the cancellation of the tournament in North America was not considered.

On the other hand, tensions between the two countries could well lead to developments that result in security breaches during the tournament between Iranian fans visiting the country for the World Cup and the American team's supporters.

TOURNAMENTS CANCELED DUE TO WAR

While some tournaments have been canceled in the past due to wars, there has never been a situation where the host country and the participant were at war.

The 1942 and 1946 World Cup tournaments were canceled due to World War II.

FIFA REJECTS IRAN'S REQUEST TO MOVE MATCHES

Before announcing their engagement in World Cup games in the US, Iranian officials stated that the national team's engagement in the North American tournament was "impossible" due to US and Israeli attacks.

FIFA rejected Iran's requests to relocate its matches to Mexico or Canada, stating that matches must take place in US cities as planned.

IRAN AWAITED GUARANTEE FOR MATCHES IN US

In recent months, Iran has been awaiting assurances from FIFA regarding its participation in the World Cup, where it will play their matches in the US.

Iranian Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali had previously stated about Iran's negotiations with FIFA to play its matches in Mexico instead of the US.

"Our request to FIFA to play our matches in Mexico instead of the US remains valid. However, we have not yet received a response. If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. But FIFA has not yet responded," he said.

FIFA'S REGULATIONS FOR SECURITY

US President Donald Trump had previously warned that the Iranian national team would not be safe to compete in the tournament.

"According to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be ensured in the country in question," Iran argued in response.

While Iran's matches against the US appear unlikely, it was stated that Iran would agree to participate if the necessary security guarantees were provided.

Iran stated that FIFA must guarantee the security of any national team participating in the World Cup in a country; otherwise, the federation should refuse to allow World Cup matches to be held in the United States.