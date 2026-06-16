TURKISH HOSPITAL PERFORMED WORLDS FIRST 8-WAY CROSS LIVER TRANSPLANT: HEALTH MINISTER

A Turkish medical team has performed the world's very first eight-way cross-liver transplant, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

On Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Kemal Memisoglu congratulated Professor Sezai Yilmaz and his team at Inonu University for carrying out the procedure, calling it a milestone in medical history.

"A new world first has been achieved at our Inonu University Liver Transplant Institute," Memisoglu said. "Dr. Sezai Yilmaz and his estimable team have written their names in medical history with an eight-way cross-liver transplant."

He said Türkiye has become a globally recognized center for liver transplantation thanks in part to the scientists and physicians trained at Inonu University, located in Eastern Anatolia.

According to Memisoglu, some 1,800 liver transplants are performed annually in Türkiye, with more than 300 of those procedures carried out at the institute.

He congratulated the medical team and praised their contributions to advancing healthcare and medical science.