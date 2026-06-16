Florida sues TikTok for violating state’s child social media ban

The US state of Florida announced Monday that it had filed a lawsuit targeting TikTok, accusing the short video platform of violating a state law that limits social media access for children.

In a news conference, Attorney General James Uthmeier sued TikTok, alleging the social media company committed "a series of violations of Florida law by actively targeting and contracting with minors while deceiving parents about the dangers of the app," his office said in a statement.

"TikTok's success hinges on its ability to addict children and teenagers to the platform," said Uthmeier. "TikTok knowingly deceives parents and allows children to be exposed to harmful and inappropriate content in direct violation of Florida law. We have zero tolerance for companies that prioritize profit over children's safety. TikTok should expect to be held accountable."

Florida enacted a state law in 2025 that bans children under 14 from using social media platforms and requires 15- and 16-year-olds to have their parents' permission before creating accounts.

The lawsuit alleged that TikTok was letting children under 14 years old create accounts, and letting 15- and 16-year-olds do the same without parental consent, violating its state law.

It also accuses the company of violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act by deceiving parents about the safety and appropriateness of the content their children will have access to.





