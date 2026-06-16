Russian intelligence chief says Middle East peace remains fragile despite US-Iran deal

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said Monday that despite a potential peace agreement between the US and Iran, lasting stability in the Middle East is not yet assured.

"To put it briefly, peace remains fragile," Naryshkin said in an interview with the Russian news agency Tass.

"Nevertheless, the significant work carried out by both sides together with mediators to prepare a draft preliminary memorandum gives grounds to believe that, if it is signed, efforts to restore peace in the Middle East will continue," he said.

Naryshkin added that the memorandum could pave the way for negotiations on a broader peace agreement.

His remarks came after officials from the US, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that an agreement had been reached between Washington and Tehran.

The document is expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday.

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, the sides plan to discuss Iran's nuclear program during a proposed 60-day ceasefire period. He also said the US would end its maritime blockade of Iran from June 15 and that military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, would cease immediately and permanently.

SERBIA'S PARTICIPATION IN NATO EXERCISES



Asked about Serbia's first participation in NATO military exercises, Naryshkin said he was not pleased by the development.

"I would put it this way -- it does not bring me any joy," he said.

Last month, Serbia and NATO conducted joint field exercises involving around 600 military personnel.

NATO said troops from member states trained alongside members of the Serbian armed forces for nearly two weeks in drills aimed at improving military coordination and cooperation.

RUSSIAN INTELLIGENCE CHIEF QUESTIONS ARMENIAN ELECTION RESULTS



Commenting on the results of parliamentary elections in Armenia held on June 7, Naryshkin described the political situation in Armenia as "complicated."

"It is clear that the situation is not simple. The elections were not easy, and the results are relative and, in a certain sense, questionable," he said. "Therefore, very active political processes will continue."

He also warned that Armenia's leadership would make a mistake if it relied exclusively on support from Western countries.

According to him, such an approach could complicate the domestic situation in Armenia and create additional obstacles to the country's economic development.

"If the Armenian leadership focuses exclusively on assistance and support from the West, then it will certainly make a mistake. In that case, the situation inside the country will become more complicated. Additional barriers and difficulties for economic development will arise," he said.

At the same time, Naryshkin expressed hope that Armenian authorities would pursue "a balanced and pragmatic course."

He emphasized that Moscow remains interested in maintaining strong relations with Armenia and expanding cooperation across a range of sectors.

Commenting on security issues, Naryshkin criticized the decision of some European officials to remain in Kyiv despite warnings issued by the Russian side regarding potential risks.

He said such behavior demonstrated "a loss of critical thinking" among some European politicians.

"This behavior by European politicians indicates, among other things, that part of their ability to think critically has been lost," he said.

The intelligence chief also said that contacts between Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service and the US Central Intelligence Agency continue despite tensions between Moscow and Washington.

"There are contacts," Naryshkin said. "They are not as active as they were with the previous leadership, but they do exist."